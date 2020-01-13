ALTON — Herman "Pete" Kochersperger, 98, died at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at his home.

Born Dec. 15, 1921 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of William Jake and Dora Mamie (McKenzie) Kochersperger.

Pete served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois. He retired from the Teamsters Union as a fuel oil deliverer.

On July 15, 1947 he married the former Arline Reardon in St. Louis, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2012.

Surviving is a daughter, Jeannine Erlhoff of Boulder, Colorado; and, several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, David E. Kochersperger.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.

Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

