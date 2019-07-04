BUNKER HILL — Herman F Landreth, 94, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born April 8, 1925 in Bunker Hill, Illinois, a son of Oscar C. and Iva W. (Halterman) Landreth.

In 1946 he married Evelyn A. Rose, deceased in 2000. They had three daughters — Linda J. Brodley/Hurst, Becky J. Edwards and Jill L. Geick; they all survive. He later married Alberta (Bertie) M. (Turner) Flowers, deceased in 2013.

Surviving are six grandchildren: Ted and Dean Brodley, Monica and Kurt Geick, Julie and Michael Edwards; and five great-grandchildren: Kara, Lane and Gracie Brodley, Tyler and Kendall Edwards.

Also preceding him in death were three sisters, Ruby Catherall, Alice Bland and Laura Rust; four brothers, Gilbert, Glenn, John H. and Albert C.; and one granddaughter, Amy Brodley.

Per his request, his body was cremated and there will be no memorial service. The family will be gathering to remember him at a later time.

Herman graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1943 and Shurtleff College in 1948. He enlisted in the Navy Air Corp in March 1943 and served from July 1943 to September 1945. His main occupation was president of Landreth Lumber Company from 1956 to 1982. He was an alderman and chairman of the Water Department for four years in the 1950s. He was assistant Boy Scout Master for a few years. He also was a co-owner of Eagle Hurst Ranch in Steeleville, Missouri for several years.

As the youngest of eight children, he had a strong sense of family and taught his children that family was very important. Many times he helped various family members and friends. He also was a strong supporter of the Bunker Hill business community. As a business owner he believed it was important to treat customers fairly.

He and Evelyn started square dancing in the 1960s where they made many lifelong friends. Herman squared danced until he was 91 years old.

After partners joined Landreth Lumber Company, Herman and Evelyn had time to travel around the United States, and briefly in Canada and Mexico. After Herman retired, they spent some winters in a Texas RV Campground. In 1987 he and Evelyn helped daughter Linda acquire and operate Thomas County Hardware in Georgia. He was 50% owner for a few years.

He and Evelyn were charter members of the Macoupin County Historical Society. When he returned to Bunker Hill after living in Carrollton for over 10 years with his second wife, Bertie, he joined the Bunker Hill Historical Museum and was on its board of directors.

Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Historical Museum or local charity of your choice.