EAST ALTON — Herta Thea Anna Johnson, 88, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 5:50 a.m. at her residence. She was born on Nov. 2, 1931 in Eisenach, Germany, the daughter of Ewald and Elli Elisabeth (Grau) Lohrich. She married Darrell Johnson on Dec. 19, 1953 in Heidelberg, Germany. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2010. Herta was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling, mountains, lighthouses, beaches, gardening, cooking, reading, history and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, James (Marianne) Johnson, Elizabeth (Lee) Laubscher, and Cathi Shelton; a brother, Klaus Lohrich; a son-in-law, Mike Cooper; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Traci (Shawn Grizzle) Cooper, Jesse (Christina) Johnson, John (Anna) Risko, Jr, Lisa Flener, Danielle (Jason) Pierce, Lee Michael (Erin) Laubscher, Benjamin (Emily) Laubscher, Jessica Decker, Elisha (Ben Naumann) Shelton, Jenna Shelton, and Mikka (Nathan) Hollaway; great-grandchildren, Thayde Cooper, Hailey Cooper, Ethan Johnson, Robbie Frazer, Chaise Johnson, Emma Johnson, Lucas Risko, Charlotte Risko, Isabelle Flener, Aidan Flener, Isaac Flener, Adalyn Flener, Courtney Laubscher, Ryan Laubscher, Christina Laubscher, Penelope Laubscher, Isla Laubscher, Cameron Decker, Preston Decker, Shelton Naumann, Aniston Naumann, Meliska Shelton, Trenton Hollaway, Tyson Hollaway, Tobin Hollaway, Colton Grizzle and Hayden Grizzle; and one great-great grandchild, Nolan Laubscher. Along with her parents and husband, Darrell; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dollie Cooper; a son-in-law, Michael Shelton; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Betty Johnson; two brothers, Peter Lohrich and Axel Lohrich; and two granddaughters, Trisha Cooper and Tara Cooper. A private celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.