Herta Anna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAST ALTON — Herta Thea Anna Johnson, 88, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 5:50 a.m. at her residence. She was born on Nov. 2, 1931 in Eisenach, Germany, the daughter of Ewald and Elli Elisabeth (Grau) Lohrich. She married Darrell Johnson on Dec. 19, 1953 in Heidelberg, Germany. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2010. Herta was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling, mountains, lighthouses, beaches, gardening, cooking, reading, history and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, James (Marianne) Johnson, Elizabeth (Lee) Laubscher, and Cathi Shelton; a brother, Klaus Lohrich; a son-in-law, Mike Cooper; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson; 11 grandchildren, Traci (Shawn Grizzle) Cooper, Jesse (Christina) Johnson, John (Anna) Risko, Jr, Lisa Flener, Danielle (Jason) Pierce, Lee Michael (Erin) Laubscher, Benjamin (Emily) Laubscher, Jessica Decker, Elisha (Ben Naumann) Shelton, Jenna Shelton, and Mikka (Nathan) Hollaway; great-grandchildren, Thayde Cooper, Hailey Cooper, Ethan Johnson, Robbie Frazer, Chaise Johnson, Emma Johnson, Lucas Risko, Charlotte Risko, Isabelle Flener, Aidan Flener, Isaac Flener, Adalyn Flener, Courtney Laubscher, Ryan Laubscher, Christina Laubscher, Penelope Laubscher, Isla Laubscher, Cameron Decker, Preston Decker, Shelton Naumann, Aniston Naumann, Meliska Shelton, Trenton Hollaway, Tyson Hollaway, Tobin Hollaway, Colton Grizzle and Hayden Grizzle; and one great-great grandchild, Nolan Laubscher. Along with her parents and husband, Darrell; she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dollie Cooper; a son-in-law, Michael Shelton; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Betty Johnson; two brothers, Peter Lohrich and Axel Lohrich; and two granddaughters, Trisha Cooper and Tara Cooper. A private celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved