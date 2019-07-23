KLENE
GLEN CARBON — Hilbert C. Klenke, age 93, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Hamel, Illinois, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Arrangements are pending at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, Illinois.Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m on Thursday, July 25 at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra and from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the church.Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ.