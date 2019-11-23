KANE — Hollan Thearl Woolsey, 70, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born at his family home in Kane, Illinois, on Oct. 2, 1949, and was the son of William C. and Bernice I. (Hetzel) Woolsey.

Hollan was a 1968 graduate of Jersey Community High School and shortly after his graduation he was drafted into the United States Army on June 10, 1969.

He served our country in the Vietnam War, earning his honorable discharge from service on June 1, 1975.

He married the love of his life and best friend, the former Leona Goodall on Sept. 11, 1971 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and throughout 48 years of marriage they were blessed with three beautiful children; and the blessing of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren that followed.

Growing up as part of a large family, Hollan learned early on the value of hard work. He worked selflessly to provide for his family, dedicating 33 years of service as a custodian for Jersey Community Unit School District #100, retiring in 2008.

Hollan took great pride in his family roots in Kane and gave back to the community in various capacities throughout his life, including serving as Kane Township Trustee for several years.

He was devout in his faith and served as an active member of the Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton, Illinois.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, trapping or fishing. In addition, he enjoyed adding to his extensive collection of walking canes.

Without a doubt, some of his fondest memories were those shared with his family. Whether they were traveling or simply out shooting guns, he relished in every opportunity he was able to surround himself with their company.

Surviving are his wife, Leona Woolsey of Kane; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca Michelle and Jeremy Reiter of Kane, and Cynthia Ann and Troy Cowell of Jerseyville, Illinois; a son, Brian Woolsey of Kane; five grandchildren, Katherine Woolsey and her companion, Jake Trokey, of St Louis, Missouri, Joshua Reiter of Kane, Ethan Cowell of Jeresyville and his companion, Madi Brand, Kristian Reiter of Kane and Kassandra Reiter of Kane; three great-grandchildren ,Elijah and Aubrey Copeland and Cora Trokey; five sisters, Belle and Ralph Anderson of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Carolyn Mayberry of Rio, Wisconsin, Patsy Talkington of Lincoln, Illinois, Shirley and Butch Cordes of Copperopolis, California, and Deborah Kay and Mike Settles of Franklin Grove, Illinois; two brothers, David Woolsey of Kane and Robert and Marilyn Woolsey of Kane; two sisters in-law, Norma Davis of Carrollton, and Rosella Woolsey of Fieldon, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, William "Pete" (Evelyn) Woolsey, Lonnie (Susan) Woolsey, Richard Woolsey, Ronald Woolsey and a brother in infancy, Leslie; as well as two brothers in-law, Norman Mayberry and Gary Talkington; and a sister in-law, Debbie Woolsey.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton with Rev. Alan King officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kane Cemetery will full military honors being conducted.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Faith Baptist Church Youth Lunch Program.