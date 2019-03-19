HOLLIS WAINRIGHT

GODFREY — Hollis-Anne ("Holly") Wainright passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was born Jan. 25, 1955 in Alton, Illinois to parents Nathan and Gail (Bates) Wainright.

Holly graduated from Alton High School and attended Cottey College and Lewis and Clark Community College where she pursued her literary interests in writing poetry, prose, and short stories. She also enjoyed playing piano, attending concerts, and following current events.

She was a thoughtful, compassionate person who was generous in her time and attention to family and friends.

Holly is loved and will be greatly missed by her parents Nathan and Gail Wainright and siblings, Alicia, Robert, and Carla. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George and Ruth Bates, paternal grandparents James and Cecil Wainright; and special great-aunt Nora Newton.

A private memorial service and funeral was held earlier in Feb. 2019, officiated by Pastor Tim Pate.

Online condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com