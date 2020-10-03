1/1
Holly Tomerlin
ALTON — Holly Mae Tomerlin, age 73, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 28, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Mabel (Twardowski) Wouk.

She married Art Tomerlin Jr. on April 22, 1967 in Alton, Illinois, and he survives.

Holly is remembered for her years of service as Secretary at Marquette Catholic High School. She will always be remembered as Mrs. Tomerlin to the many students and families whose lives she touched.

In addition to her husband, Art; she is survived by her Mother, Mabel Wouk; two children and their spouses, Chris and Donna Tomerlin of Normal, Illinois, and Tara and Will Tseng of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; three grandchildren she adored, Nathan Tomerlin, Zachary Tomerlin, and Maddie Mae Tseng; a brother, Robert Wouk of Oxnard, Califonia; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Five A's Humane Society in Godfrey.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
October 3, 2020
I’m so sorry to see this. Lots of happy memories. Love to the family.
Cathy (Waters) Coffman
