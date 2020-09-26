Homer Henke

MORO — Homer Robert Henke, 84, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Greystone Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Moro, the son of Robert and Minnie (Zoelzer) Henke.

On June 13, 1992, he married Susan L. (Moss) Henke, she survives; along with his son, Rob and daughter-in-law, Tracy Henke.

He also is survived by two granddaughers, Sydney and Sarah Henke.

Homer was a man of many trades, Veteran, Livestock and Grain Farmer, Real Estate Agent, Appraiser, State Property Tax Appeals board, and 30-year member of the Madison County Board.

As well as serving on various community boards and committees he was always willing to lend a hand.

His most proud profession was Auctioneer and being in the business for over 40 years.

He traveled all over the Midwest for cattle auctions before shifting to his local Moro and surrounding area.

In his peak he conducted 90-120 auctions a year that included 20-30 benefit auctions, Homer always had time for a good cause. He was a past president, along with Rob, of the Illinois Auctioneers Association as well as instrumental in establishing the Bid Calling contest.

In 2005 Homer was elected into the Illinois Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.

Homer was a lifelong member of St. Johns U.C.C. in Midway and always enjoyed working the World's Fair Food Stand and Playing in the church's Euchre Tournaments.

Besides watching his granddaughters play sports as well as CM Basketball, his favorite hobby was owning and watching Harness Horse Racing.

A dream came true in 2009 when a horse he was part owner in won the Illinois Orange and Blue annual race in Chicago.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Raymond Henke; a sister, Hilda Tiek; a granddaughter, Alexandria "Lexie" Henke; along with other extended family.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions and Covid-19, the family has elected to have private funeral service at St John's U.C.C. in Midway, with Pastor Lori Schafer to officiate.

Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Midway, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials to be made to St. John's U.C.C. in Midway Memorial and/or CM Eagles Basketball.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.