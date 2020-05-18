GODFREY — Honora "Nonie" Brunner, 89, died at 7:56 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Sept. 22, 1930 in Alton,Illinois, she was the daughter of Mark and Elizabeth (Bray) Brueggeman. She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and retired as an RN for Alton Memorial Hospital. On March 17, 1951 she married Edward A. Brunner in Alton. He preceded her in death along with a daughter, Barbara Brammer. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Olszowy (Joe) of Fenton, Missouri, and Nancy Cleveland (Michael) of East Alton; one son, Edward Brunner (Brenda) of Memphis, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Heather Caballero, Kayla Darron, Joey Olszowy, and Dane Cleveland; one great grandchild, Charlie Caballero; and one sister, Mary Papin (Tom) of Godfrey. Along with her parents, husband, and daughter; she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Mark, and Bob; and three sisters, Loretta, Marcella, and Josephine. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 18 to May 19, 2020.