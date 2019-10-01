MORO — Hope Mae Bivens, age 94, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. while at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.

She was born Oct. 19, 1924, in Fosterburg, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Susie (Cooperider) Finch. She married Clifford E. Bivens on March 10, 1946 and he preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 1990.

Hope worked at St. Anthony's Hospital as an LPN for 25 years before retirement. She was a member of Moro Presbyterian Church, The Women's Group and Mariners at the church, Stitch and Chatter Quilter's at Moro Presbyterian Church, Madison County Home and Community Education, and a hospice volunteer for 23 years. She has made over 100 quilts.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Gayle Burton of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Ken Bivens of Highland, Illinois and Thomas and Nancy Bivens of Bethalto, Illinois; a sister Delores Keele; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Clifford and parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Hortense Bertels, Clara Deen and Susie Finch; five brothers, Byron Finch, Jessie Finch, Robert Finch, Lucean Finch and James Finch; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Bivens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at Moro Presbyterian Church, Pastor Marc Wendelton will officiate. Burial will follow at Moro Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Moro Presbyterian Church and/or Moro Cemetery.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.