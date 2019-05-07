HOWARD CROWSON

ALTON — Retired First Sergeant Howard Lee Crowson passed from this life Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Lee was born in Alton, Illinois on Dec. 6, 1960 to Ross and Gladys (Schumacher) of Grafton, Illinois.

He attended Jersey Community High School. He was employed by Hesket Machine Shop in Alton as a machinist. In Dec. 1981 he enlisted in the United States Army. From the 38th parallel Korea to the liberation of Kuwait, posts in the United States and Europe, Lee served his country with Honor, distinction, and pride. He retired in June 2003. After his military retirement he was employed by various trucking companies and often spoke of the beauty and diversity of the country he was proud to serve and protect.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Regina, son Justin (Katie), his daughters Hollie (Kris) Batema, and Courtney Merchant. His grandchildren Kaylee, Logan, Judy, and Iris. His brothers Vance (Lois), Scott (Zita), Ross (Dawn) and two sisters, Kelly (Harold) Prange, and Amy (David) Albanese. His caregiver and constant companion Renae Smith and many neices and nephews.

Burial will take place Thursday, May 9 at The Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors.