Howard Kasch (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Kasch.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran
Godfrey, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran
Godfrey, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GRAFTON — Howard Edwin Kasch Jr., 80, died at 1:17 a.m. on Monday May 27, 2019 at Christian Hospital N.E.

He was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Chicago, the son of the late Howard E. Kasch Sr. and Mary Irene (Hawkes). He was a retired teacher with the Alton School District. He was passionate about travel and loved playing softball.

On June 6, 1958 he married the former Margaret Ann (Pettengell) and she preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2014.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Powell (James) of Grafton, Illinois, and Debra Kasch of Lake Wales, Florida, and one son, John Kasch of Rosamond, Illinois; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Kasch and one sister, Eleanor Smith. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Robert E. Kasch.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Faith Lutheran in Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Daniel Speckhard officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.