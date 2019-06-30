GRAFTON — Howard Edwin Kasch Jr., 80, died at 1:17 a.m. on Monday May 27, 2019 at Christian Hospital N.E.

He was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Chicago, the son of the late Howard E. Kasch Sr. and Mary Irene (Hawkes). He was a retired teacher with the Alton School District. He was passionate about travel and loved playing softball.

On June 6, 1958 he married the former Margaret Ann (Pettengell) and she preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2014.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna Powell (James) of Grafton, Illinois, and Debra Kasch of Lake Wales, Florida, and one son, John Kasch of Rosamond, Illinois; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Kasch and one sister, Eleanor Smith. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Robert E. Kasch.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Faith Lutheran in Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Daniel Speckhard officiating. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.