HUBERT RINGHAUSEN

JERSEYVILLE — Hubert Henry Ringhausen died April 6, 2019 at 2:29 p.m. in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Hubert was born in his family home in Jerseyville, Sept. 4, 1934. He married Rosemary (Krause) Ringhausen Oct. 24, 1959. They were married for 58 years. Rosemary preceded him in death March 4, 2018.

Surviving are Hubert's two children son Stanley Ringhausen of Godfrey, Illinois and daughter Marilyn (Ringhausen) Ambrose, son-in-law Charles Ambrose and granddaughter Laura Ambrose all of Dallas, Texas. Also surviving sisters, Lucy Weller of Nashville Tennessee, Betty Prough and husband Kenneth of Jerseyville, brothers Kenneth Ringhausen of Wood River, Illinois, Phillip Ringhausen and wife Sheila of Medora, Illinois, and sister-in-law Edna Ringhausen of Jerseyville. Hubert has many nieces and nephews that loved and adored him.

Preceding him in death are his parents Stephen and Lucy (Pelican) Ringhausen, sisters Beulah and her husband Leonard Scranton, Irene and her husband Jack Daniels, Marjorie and her husband Bill Woodman, brothers Forest Ringhausen, Leo Ringhausen, and sister-in-law Jackie Ringhausen.

Hubert worked for T.W.A from 1965 till his retirement in 1994. Known to his co-workers as Ringo. Ringo received many awards during his career for integrity, honesty, excellence, attendance and performance. In 1983 Hubert was awarded employee of the year for all of T.W.A.

Hubert was a veteran of the Army and a very active member serving as a trustee, and deacon during his lifelong membership of the First Presbytery Church of Jerseyville.

Hubert never met a stranger, he was an avid gardener and loved his work outs at the Jerseyville wellness center.

The visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday April 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 400 S. State Street Jerseyville, IL. Masonic funeral rites will be held at 3:45 p.m. by the Jerseyville Masonic Lodge. Visitation will continue Saturday morning April 13 from 9-10 a.m. with a celebration of life to be conducted at 10 a.m. following the visitation, officiated by the Reverend John Beehler.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with military graveside rites by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.

Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home of Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.