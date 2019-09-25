BETHALTO — Earl H. "Huey" Simmons passed away Sept. 24, 2019 at his home.

Born Sept. 29, 1940 in Monroe, Louisiana, he was the son of Carl and Edna (Beckell) Simmons.

Huey married Marietta (Sturgill) Pruitt on Feb. 15, 1992 at 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a political science instructor at Mineral Spring Community College in Farmington, Missouri. He later became a registered nurse and worked at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington and BJC Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, retiring in 2007. He was an avid reader and he dearly cherished his six grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Marietta Simmons of Bethalto; two step-children and their spouses, Tim and Jana Pruitt and Stephanie and Craig Sandberg of Alton, Illinois; six step-grandchildren, Alexandria and Zachary Pruitt, Samantha and Leahna Starr, and Christian and Ethan Sandberg.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at Thanksgiving.

