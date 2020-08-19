1/
Hugh Barton III
BETHALTO — Hugh H. Barton, III, 80, passed away 2:35 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born Nov. 25, 1939 in Norfork, Ark., he was the son of Hugh H. Barton, Jr. and Elizabeth (Stewart) Barton Moore.

Hugh was an air traffic controller for the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard serving 37 years before retiring in 1994.

He married Maureen Simons on June 6, 1959 in England. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, David Barton (Kurn Long) of Clearwater, Florida; daughter, Wanda (Charlie) Loew of Bethalto, Illinois; three grandchildren, Melissa, Kristi, and Jason; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Blakely; two brothers, W.J. Barton of Kansas City, Missouri, and David Barton in North Carolina; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Barton of Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jimmy, George and Richard Barton; and a sister, Catherine Ford.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.

Memorials may be made to CrossPoint Southern Baptist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
