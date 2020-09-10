GEORGIA — Ian Patrick Ryan, 33, born June 30, 1987, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Mr. Ryan, a resident of Marietta, Georgia, was the son and grandson of long time Alton, Illinois, residents.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Rita (Tracy) Ryan; and his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Catherine (Disch) Donnelly.

He is survived by his son, Jack and Jack's mother Amber Gravitt; his mother, Monica Donnelly of Marietta; his father and step-mother, Bill and Ellen Ryan of St. Simon's Island, Georgia; brother, Colin and Alexandra (McCray) Ryan of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Anna Ryan of Savannah, Georgia, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by many friends.

Mr. Ryan's body was donated to science. Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to:

The Davis Direction Foundation

To donate online go to www.davisdirection.org

Or send a check to

32 Fairground St NE

Marietta, GA 30060.