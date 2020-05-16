Ida Janes
1927 - 2020
BETHALTO — Ida Lorene Janes, 92, passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey, Illinois. She was born on the family farm in Sorento, Illinois, on Sept. 24, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Pearl (Finke) McKean. She and her family lived in Greenville, Illinois, and lived their until they moved to Wood River, Illinois. On Aug. 18, 1945, she married Bill Janes. They lived in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kathy Janes of Wood River; four grandchildren, Bill and Michelle Janes, David and Amanda Janes, Mark Janes, Jr., Jim Janes; six wonderful great-grandchildren, Jason, Summer, Josie, Henry, Eli, and Corinne; a brother, Charles McKean of Worden, Illinois; and many other extended family and friends. Lorene was employed at Shell Oil Company and later worked at Aetna Insurance. She was a member of the 1st General Baptist Church in Bethalto. In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, William E. and Melodie Janes III; a sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Ed Crause; a brother, Don McKean; and her sister-in-law, Irene McKean. Due to the current Covid – 19 restrictions, private services will be held with burial at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
