IDA SIMINGTON

JERSEYVILLE — Ida Virginia Simington was born on March 24, 1932 in Jones County, South Dakota to Raymond and Florence (Daughtery) Kinsley.

She married Avery Mitchell Simington in June of 1952 in Wisconsin.

Ida is survived by her son: Gary Lee Simington (Theresa Marie) of Lake Sherwood, Missouri; granddaughter: Ivy Virginia Simington; great-granddaughters: Sonia and Memory; siblings: Chester Kinsley and Bethel Tice. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Avis Marie Ellis; and multiple siblings.

Per Ida's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are to be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jersey County .

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
