Ida Stevens
GODFREY — Ida Stevens passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the age of 68. Her final days were spent in the care of Evelyn's House hospice center in the company of her seven siblings.

She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Wisconsin.

After graduating high school, she enlisted in the Woman's Army Corps, served three years, and earned the National Defense Service Medal.

After being discharged, she continued to serve in the Army Reserve.

Ida graduated magna cum laude from Washburn University in Kansas with a Bachelor of Business Administration and was a Business School Scholar.

She had worked for IBM, completed the FBI Academy training in Quantico, Virginia, and came to Alton as an FBI special agent.

She later took a federal position with the United States Post Office, where she was employed for 17 years.

Ida was an active member of St. Ambrose Parish in Godfrey, Illinois.

While she proudly rooted for the St. Louis sports teams, she always had a place in her heart for the Green Bay Packers. She loved movies and live theatre, volunteering as an usher at the Fabulous Fox.

Ida was a voracious reader and was never one to pass up playing the lottery or a spirited round of the card game UNO. She never forgot a birthday and her thoughtfulness and kindness will be missed by us all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Olga and John Watson; and her brother-in-law, Gordon Lawrence.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Amy Lawrence, John Watson (Mary), Joy Micholic (Todd), Roger Watson (Lois), Tina Betry (Scott), Jim Watson, and Tom Watson (Cathy); along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ida's family would like to thank the staff at Evelyn's House for the compassionate care they gave to their sister.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.

A funeral Mass will be held at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. Ambrose Parish, Godfrey, Illinois.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
