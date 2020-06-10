Ilma Baggett
1935 - 2020
ALTON — Ilma Baggett, 85, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Godfrey.

She was born on May 9, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Irene (Rodgers) Farnbach. Ilma married Russell Baggett on Nov. 26, 1954 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2013.

Ilma was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. She retired from Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianapolis where she worked as a Secretary for many years. Ilma was an excellent seamstress and loved painting in her early years. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Ilma is survived by her children, Cheri (John) Gineris of Dow, Illinois, and Mark (Gloria) Baggett of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Betz of Alton, Katie (Tom) Yenne of Alton, Carlie (Jonathan) Guidone of Lebanon, and Dean (Christi) Baggett of Cincinatti, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Betz, Dax, Costa and Jordan Yenne, Ava, Evie and Hadley Guidone; sister, Delma Rodgers; and brother, John Rodgers.

Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her parents; and son, Russell Thomas Baggett; and a sister, Velma Dutchik.

A private service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
