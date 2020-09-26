1/
Imogene Brown
1929 - 2020
COTTAGE HILLS — Imogene Brown 91, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 23, 1929 in South Bend, Indiana, to Frank Nelson and Eva Louise (Endicott) Diuguid.

She married Melvin Lee Brown Jan. 24, 1954 in Cottage Hills. Imogene was retired from Owens Illinois Glass.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Wayne (Patricia) Brown of Carrabelle, Florida, and Gary Michael (Brenda) Brown of Godfrey, Illinois; grandson, Shawn (January) Brown; brothers, Willis, David and Phillip Diuguid; sister, Claudette Eatmon; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dick Diuguid; and sisters, Daisy Lewis, Cappy Grosenheider and Francine Lewis.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private burial will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Burial
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
