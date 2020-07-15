Ina Ranger

ALABAMA — Ina Mae Ranger, 87, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.

She lived in Gillespie, Illinois, and operated Ideal Beauty Salon for 36 years. She taught cosmetology in St. Louis, Missouri, at private schools, North County Technical High School and was an employee of Venture Stores, Olde Time Pottery, and K-Mart; upon moving to Rogersville in 2009 she was employed at Stanfield's Steakhouse. She enjoyed Rogersville and becoming a member of the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce and Shoals Master Gardeners.

Ms. Ranger was preceded in death by her parents, Barney August and Nellie Mae Frances Holden; son, Albert Russell Ranger, Jr.; grandson, Russell Alexander Ranger; and sister, Zelma Leona Holden Hopper.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jennifer Garrett; nephews, William Hopper and James Hopper; and niece, Karen Hopper Harlan; along with numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Ms. Ranger's family.