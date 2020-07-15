1/
Ina Ranger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALABAMA — Ina Mae Ranger, 87, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.

She lived in Gillespie, Illinois, and operated Ideal Beauty Salon for 36 years. She taught cosmetology in St. Louis, Missouri, at private schools, North County Technical High School and was an employee of Venture Stores, Olde Time Pottery, and K-Mart; upon moving to Rogersville in 2009 she was employed at Stanfield's Steakhouse. She enjoyed Rogersville and becoming a member of the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce and Shoals Master Gardeners.

Ms. Ranger was preceded in death by her parents, Barney August and Nellie Mae Frances Holden; son, Albert Russell Ranger, Jr.; grandson, Russell Alexander Ranger; and sister, Zelma Leona Holden Hopper.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jennifer Garrett; nephews, William Hopper and James Hopper; and niece, Karen Hopper Harlan; along with numerous cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Ms. Ranger's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rogersville Funeral Home
18275 Highway 72
Rogersville, AL 35652
(256) 247-1090
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved