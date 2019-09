ALTON — Inell Reams, age 106, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 until the service at 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. John S. Herring Sr. as the eulogist.

Burial will be in Upper Alton Cemetery.