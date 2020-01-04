ELSAH — Ingeborg Maria Bertha Hötte Mack, 98, passed Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at her home among friends and family.

Born Aug. 31, 1921 to Dr. Fritz Arnold Hötte and Kathe Luise Finsterbursch Hötte in Semarang, island of Java, Indonesia. In 1931 the family moved to Heerlen, Holland. She studied art in Amsterdam for two years, but her studies were cut short by the war.

Just before the liberation in 1944 she returned to Heerlen. There, she met and married Lt. Alfred Edward Mack. After they moved to the US, Ingeborg continued with her artwork while Alfred attended University under the GI bill. A resident of Elsah, Illinois, since 1958, she worked at the Principia College library, opened the Maybeck Art Gallery and was a partner in the Elsah Landing restaurant. In 1974, she was able to complete her college level courses at Goddard.

Ingeborg was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her siblings Kathe and Hans.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn Mack of Vermont and Eric Mack of New Jersey; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be remembered fondly by them and her many friends accumulated over a long and productive lifetime.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Farley Music Hall in Elsah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elsah Historical Society.

