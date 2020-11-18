1/1
Irene Bockstruck
1932 - 2020
ALTON — Irene M. Bockstruck, 88, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:23 p.m. at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1932 in Godfrey, Illinois, the daughter of Arnold and Mamie (Schallenberg) Gerdt.

On Sept. 15, 1956 Irene married Raymond Bockstruck in Alton, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2010.

Irene was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, spending time with her family and participating in the church activities.

She is survived by her children, Steven Bockstruck (Elizabeth) of Brighton, Illinois, Connie LeDuc (Glen) of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Wayne Bockstruck of Alton; grandchildren, Leanne, John, and Brendan Bockstruck, and Kevin and Linda LeDuc; and a brother, Clarence Gerdt of Mauldin, South Carolina.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; an infant son, Stanley Bockstruck; a sister, Pauline Gerdt; and two brothers, Alfred and Arnold Gerdt.

Burial at Upper Alton Cemetery will be private.

A Memorial church service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Salem Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Charles Hoekstra officiating.

Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements and online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Salem Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Janice Scott Weeks is saddened by the passing of our long time neighbor--She & her husband Raymond were the Kindest,most helpful neighbors, one could ever have---Don & Janice Weeks offer our Prayers & Sympathy to their Wonderful Family!
Neighbor
