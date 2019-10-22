JERSEYVILLE — Irene Elizabeth Bowman, 89, died at 10:35 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Jerseyville Estates.

She was born in Old Monroe, Missouri on July 26, 1930, the oldest of three children born to Duey and Margaret "Maggie" (Abeln) Skinner.

Irene was raised in the Catholic church, and her faith only strengthened during her lifetime, and was a loyal member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was employed as a surgical tech at the Alton State Hospital for over 20 years, and after her retirement, she took up the game of golf, which provided her with much entertainment.

Irene had many interests and hobbies that she enjoyed throughout her life. She loved a good games of cards, and she refused to lose. She also enjoyed the benefits of being able to travel around the world, visiting many different countries, with some of her favorites destinations being Nova Scotia, New Finland, and the Curacao Islands. She also looked forward to her annual trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, and traveled all across the United States enjoying the scenery, even if she missed some of it while she was immersed in a good book.

She first married Bernard Willis, and together they were the parents of their four children. She later married Robert Vern Bowman on Dec. 18, 1964 in Alton, Illinois, and together they shared 41 years of marriage before his passing on April 12, 2005.

Surviving are her four children and their spouses, Debbie and Bill Church of Jerseyville, Dana McFarlane of Crestline, California, Guy and Elayne Willis of Greenfield, Illinois, and Sissi and Glen Griffith of Jerseyvile; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two brothers and sisters in-law; Duey and Joann Skinner of Jerseyville and Donald and Donna Skinner of Wells, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon at a later date.

Memorials may be given to either St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville, or to the Activity Department at Jerseyville Estates.

