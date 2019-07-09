IRENE "TOODIE" HAGEN

JERSEYVILLE - Irene June "Toodie" Hagen, 90, died at 12:10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1928 in Hartford, Illinois, one of eight children born to the late Gilford M. and Sarah K. (Kirkpatrick) Wisdom.

She married Floyd Hagen on Nov. 16, 1954 in Edwardsville, Illinois and together they shared in 56 years of marriage prior to his death on Aug. 15, 2011.

Toodie spend the majority of her life providing a welcoming and loving home for Floyd and their friends and family, and in her later years worked as a clerk at the former Singer Sewing Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was a gifted seamstress, making various curtains and draperies throughout the years, not only for her own home, but for others as well. She also enjoyed crocheting and was known for her preparing some of the very best meals when visiting her home or attending family events.

Surviving are two sisters, Kathleen Wisdom of Godfrey, Illinois and Vivian Westhoff of Jerseyville; a very special niece and her husband, Jimmie Jean "Jeane" and Paul Steinkuehler of Godfrey; dear friends and neighbors, Roger and Beverly Mourning of Jerseyville; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Edna Schupbach Keber; Lois Summers; Alberta Sandstrom and Lillian Hay as well as a brother, who died at a young age.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon on Wednesday, July 10 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Burial will follow at the Noble Cemetery in Otterville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Manor Bounce Back Therapy Department.