ALTON — Irene Mae Mormino, 88, passed away peacefully with family at her side at 12:27 p.m. on Monday June 17, 2019.

She was born on May 26, 1931 in Benld, Illinois the daughter of Thomas "Kid Irish" & Marcella (Griva) Chiolero.

Irene was happiest raising her seven children with her loving husband Sam and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor. She worked for Illinois Bell and Ameritech for most of her adult life. She loved crocheting, gardening, painting, and any crafts. She wasn't happy unless she could feed everyone she met and didn't know a stranger. She was attracted like a magnet to any baby that she saw.

Irene married Samuel A. Mormino Sr., her childhood sweetheart, on April 30, 1949 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton. They shared 57 years of marriage before he passed on March 27, 2007.

She is survived by seven children and their spouses, Michael & Paulette Mormino of San Diego, California, Pamela & Timothy Palmer of Houston, Texas, Stephen & Vicki Mormino of Alton, Illinois Mark & Anita Mormino of Benton, Teresa & Lee Reed of O'Fallon, Missouri, Samuel Jr. & Grace Mormino of Alton, and Dr. Matthew & Gabrielle Mormino of Omaha, Nebraska; eleven grandchildren, Jessica Palmer-Gwaltney, Andrea Reed-Filla, Matthew Reed, Michael Mormino, Daniel Mormino, Heather Crain, Stephanie Gray, Catherine Mormino, Sammy Mormino, Marty Mormino and Helen Irene Mormino, two step- granddaughters, Danielle Munro and Shannon Berglund; five great grandchildren, Benjamin Samuel Filla, Levi Filla, Luke Mormino, Emory Crain and Peyton Gray, two step great grandchildren, Kylie, Micaela Munro, Edward, Ty and Zoey Jacobs and one brother and sister-in-law, David & Martha Chiolero of Godfrey; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond & Joyce Mormino;

Cremation rites will be accorded and services will be private.

Inurnment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton

Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or the .

