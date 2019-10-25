HARTFORD — Lillian "Irene" Wadeking, 76, passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her home.

Born Oct. 14, 1943 in Erie, Kansas, she was a daughter of Leon Perry and Roberta Ann (Basler) Yarnell.

Irene worked as a box maker for Owens-Illinois Glass, and later worked for Anna Henry Nursing Home in Edwardsville, Illinois and Maryville Manor.

She married Lawrence Wadeking on Oct. 27, 1967 in East Alton, Illinois. He survives, as well as a daughter, Sharon K. (Perry) Thomas and son Lawrence L. Wadeking, all of Hartford, Illinois; a sister, Barbara Faser of Coffeeville, Kansas; a brother, Leland (Sharon) Yarnell of Erie; and two grand dogs, Luke and Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Bammann.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where Pastor Dan Smith will officiate services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. In celebration of Irene's life, her family is requesting visitors come dressed casually.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues in Godfrey, Illinois.

