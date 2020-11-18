1/1
Iris Frillman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORO — Iris "LaVerne" Frillman, 90, of Moro, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born on October 26, 1930 in Flat Rock, Illinois, the daughter of Charles Nelson and Ruby Mildred (Montgomery) Weger. She married Edward Emil Fred Frillman on October 21, 1950 in Prairietown.

LaVerne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She retired from SIUE Environmental Training Resource Center. LaVerne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, Zack and Dylan.

She is survived by her son; Kelly (Delma) Frillman of Gillespie; two grandchildren, Zackary Frillman of Livingston and Dylan (Shelby) Frillman of Wood River; a sister, Sharon (Larry) Hinton of Edwardsville; a niece and nephew, Denise (Mark) Robbins, Chad (Michelle) Yates.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, Mark Frillman; and a brother, Jimmy Weger.

A private graveside service will be held for family at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran School.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved