MORO — Iris "LaVerne" Frillman, 90, of Moro, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born on October 26, 1930 in Flat Rock, Illinois, the daughter of Charles Nelson and Ruby Mildred (Montgomery) Weger. She married Edward Emil Fred Frillman on October 21, 1950 in Prairietown.

LaVerne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She retired from SIUE Environmental Training Resource Center. LaVerne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons, Zack and Dylan.

She is survived by her son; Kelly (Delma) Frillman of Gillespie; two grandchildren, Zackary Frillman of Livingston and Dylan (Shelby) Frillman of Wood River; a sister, Sharon (Larry) Hinton of Edwardsville; a niece and nephew, Denise (Mark) Robbins, Chad (Michelle) Yates.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, Mark Frillman; and a brother, Jimmy Weger.

A private graveside service will be held for family at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran School.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.