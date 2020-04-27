BRUSSELS — Irma J. (Scott) Kuhn passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. She was born on Sept. 14, 1944 in Pearl, Illinois, to the late Francis and Marie (Rhodes) Scott.

Irma was a licensed practical nurse for many years and she also owned and operated a flower shop. Irma enjoyed life to the fullest and loved being around people. She was an active member at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Brussels, Illinois.

She first married Donnie Waggoner and to this union they were blessed with three daughters, Sandra (Kenneth) Odelehr of Brussels, Vickie Nation of Brussels and her daughter Kya (Clay) Hall of Springfield, Illinois, and Melinda Pohlman of Brussels and her daughter, Brianna (Trevor) Bennentt; and great-granddaughter Emery Mae of Godfrey, Illinois, and Brooke Pohlman (Felix Viera) and great-granddaughter, Violet Monroe.

She later married George Kuhn and then spent over 30 years together. They loved sitting on the front porch watching the river go by with their dog Buddy. George preceded her in death.

To this union with George she was blessed to call his children as her own, Emil (Cindy) Kuhn of Golden Eagle, Illlinois, Cindy (Albert) Jenkins of Golden Eagle, Fred (Debbie) Kuhn of Golden Eagle, Gretchen (Mike) Stoltz of Washington, Charlie Kuhn of Golden Eagle, Florence (Greg) Rose of Golden Eagle, and Paul (Sheree) Kuhn of Golden Eagle; grandchildren, Dan (Megan) Jenkins, Sherri Jenkins, Ashley (Cody) Affholder, Matt Kuhn, Michell Stoltz, Chris Kuhn, Marissa Kuhn, Brittany Wallendorf, Tony Rose, and Ryan Kuhn; great-grandchildren, Lucas Jenkins, Alyssa Kress, Haylee Kress, Barret Kuhn, and Donoven Stoltz.

Irma is also survived by four sisters, Joan (Ron) Halsey of Pittsfield, Verna Jean (Al) Koch of Liberty, Carolyn McCann of Pittsfield, Illinoisand Tina (Tony) Owen of Liberty, Illinois; three sisters-in-law, Irma Jean Scott of Pittsfield, Phyllis Scott of Kampsville, Illoinois, and Alice Marshall of Kirkwood, Missouri; also many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands; she was preceded in death by her stepfather Vernon Jones; three brothers, Lyndell Scott, Harold Scott, and Garry Scott; and one grandson, Nick Kuhn.

Services will be private.

Celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Family's Choice.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.