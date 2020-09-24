Irma Lane-Lehr

FIELDON — Irma D. Lane-Lehr, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her daughter's home.

She was born on April 24, 1930 to Claude & Tabitha (Myers) Starner in Morgan County, Illinois.

Irma married David L. Lane and he passed on July 6, 1996. She later married Vincent Lehr.

She was a retired forklift operator at Owens Illinois machine shop and was a home health worker.

Irma was a member of Eastland Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Anita (Larry) Smith of Jerseyville, Illinois, Debbie (Stewart) Wadlow of Fieldon, Illinois, Ruth Lane of Fieldon, and Claude (Judy) Lane of Jerseyville; her 11 grandchildren; her several great-grandchildren; and her two great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husbands; grandson, Kelby Willman; granddaughter, Melissa Lane; brother, Everett Starner; and sisters, Martha Irene Depper-Perdun, Margaret Walker, Claudine Forester, Verma Starner, Lucille Scott, and Bertha Miller.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. - noon at Alexander Funeral Home.

Funeral will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, at noon at Alexander Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Riverbend Humane Society.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.