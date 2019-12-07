BRIGHTON — Irvin A. Wildhagen, 94, died at 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at his home in Brighton, Illinois. He was born July 13, 1925 on Panther Creek near Pearl, Illinois. The son of the late Arthur and Linnie Wildhagen.

Irvin served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was retired from Illinois Power in Alton, Illinois. Irvin was always a hard worker and operated a finish grading business while working shift work at Illinois Power. He eloped with his future wife Lois (Crater) and married her June 29, 1946. Lois preceded him in death.

Surviving are two sons, David Wildhagen (Laurie) of Napa, California and Dennis Wildhagen (Michelle) of Goreville, Illinois; one sister, Letha Stewart of Woodson, Illinois; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nina Cloninger; and three brothers, Nolan Wildhagen, Merle Wildhagen, and Marvin Wildhagen.

Irv loved collecting and restoring John Deere tractors and amassed several trophies. He routinely drove and showed his beauties at parades and shows throughout the area. Several acquaintances knew him as Mr. John Deere.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with Reverend Steve Rice officiating.

Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be given to .

