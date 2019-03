SCHMIDT

HARDIN — Irving Ralph Schmidt, 87, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, Illinois at 11:55 p.m.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Service will be held at 11 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Illinois.