1/1
Ivan Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARLYLE — Ivan "Earl" Thornton, 86, of Carlyle, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:15 a.m., at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.

Earl was born on Jan. 3, 1934, in Bernie, Missouri, the son of Charlie Thornton and Clara (Goodman) Goss. He married JoAnn Standefer in Bethalto, Illinois, on Aug. 7, 1976.

He worked for the Village of Bethalto as a backhoe operator.

Along with his wife, JoAnn; he is survived by his children, Melody (Mike) Sinks of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Terry Earl (Donna) Thornton of Bethalto, and Roger Anthony (Susie) Thornton of Forrest Homes, Missouri; a step-son, Timothy Ray (Carman) Roberts of Benld, Illinois; grandchildren, Terry (Jayme) Thornton, Cody J. (Dawn) Thornton, Erika (Joe) Kline, Lacey (Eric) Dodd, Joshua Sinks, and April (Casey) McNeilly; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; and a step-grandson, Kenny R. Roberts.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved