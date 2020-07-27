Ivan Thornton

CARLYLE — Ivan "Earl" Thornton, 86, of Carlyle, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:15 a.m., at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.

Earl was born on Jan. 3, 1934, in Bernie, Missouri, the son of Charlie Thornton and Clara (Goodman) Goss. He married JoAnn Standefer in Bethalto, Illinois, on Aug. 7, 1976.

He worked for the Village of Bethalto as a backhoe operator.

Along with his wife, JoAnn; he is survived by his children, Melody (Mike) Sinks of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Terry Earl (Donna) Thornton of Bethalto, and Roger Anthony (Susie) Thornton of Forrest Homes, Missouri; a step-son, Timothy Ray (Carman) Roberts of Benld, Illinois; grandchildren, Terry (Jayme) Thornton, Cody J. (Dawn) Thornton, Erika (Joe) Kline, Lacey (Eric) Dodd, Joshua Sinks, and April (Casey) McNeilly; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; and a step-grandson, Kenny R. Roberts.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

