MEDORA — Following a long life of 98 years, Ivis Fern Chism Bedrick joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Mrs. Bedrick was born on Sept. 15, 1921 in Medora, Illinois to the late Guy Chester and Mary Lowis Chism. As a young lady, she proudly served her country in the United States Coast Guard. After relocating to Warner Robins, Georgia in the late 1950s, she worked until retirement as an administrative assistant on Robins Air Force Base. An active member of her community, Mrs. Bedrick participated in the Senior Citizens Clubs in both Warner Robins and Centerville. She was a 50 year member of the Pilot Club and was active with NARFE, , and AARP. A member of the Order of the Eastern Star, she had served as Past Worthy Matron of Chapter 351. She was also a past Mother Advisor for the Rainbow Assembly. She spent her life giving to and serving others. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling the world and tracing her family's genealogy. Mrs. Bedrick's faith in the Lord Jesus was precious to her, and she was a long-time faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins where she taught Sunday School for 42 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bedrick; her sister, Mary Lucille Giles; her step-father, Fred Manns; three step-brothers; and one step-sister.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her niece, Linda Petry (Dennis) of Troy, Illinois; her nephew, Steven Giles (Deborah) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her cousin, Virginia Bowman of Medora, Illinois; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Visitation with Mrs. Bedrick's family was held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home, Georgia. The funeral service celebrating her life was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins with Reverend Paula Hoffman officiating.

Mrs. Bedrick will be laid to rest in Medora Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in Medora, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or First Presbyterian Church, 1139 Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093 or Cherished Children Daycare, 511 Myrtle Street, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093 or Thornwell at www.thornwell.org.

