EAST ALTON — John D. "Jack" Coffman, 79, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born on March 29, 1940 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of Robert and Violet (Mozier) Coffman.

Jack was a hod carrier for Labor Local 338. He was active in his church, St. Paul Lutheran in Wood River; was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and Cardinal Baseball.

On Jan. 16, 1959 in Bethalto, Illinois, he married Carol Jean Mitchell. She died June 26, 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Beverly Sandifer of East Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Aaron Sandifer, Robert (Desiree) Sandifer; great-grandchildren, Ethan Prehoda, Avery, Elijah, Tobin, Kila and Kase Sandifer; brothers, David Coffman (Greg Darr) and Ed (Phyllis) Coffman; and sister, Gladys "Kitty" (Bob) Beloit.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, brothers Joe, Jiim and Gary Coffman and his sister, Barbara Turner.

A special thank you is extended to Dr. Charles Willy and his staff, Amanda, Layla and Becky as well as BJC Hospice for all their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.

Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.