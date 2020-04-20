GODFREY — Jack D. Garrett, retired federal employee, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Jack was born Dec. 26, 1934 in Marshall Town, Iowa to Ora and Beryl (Davis) Garrett. When he was a boy, his family moved to Shipman, Illinois where Jack attended school, played sports and met many lifelong friends.

Jack graduated high school in 1954 and married Mary Evelyn Roberts of Woodburn, Illinois. Shortly after, Jack joined the Army and was deployed to Germany. The weather conditions in Germany were tough much of the time Jack was there. His natural mechanical engineering skills saved the day on many occasions. A colonel recognized Jacks skills and said," I think I can help you. Look me up when you get out." Jack did. He was hired at McDonnell Douglas Space Systems in Saint Louis, MO as a Quality Assurance Specialist. While at McDonnell Douglas, Jack attended night school at UMSL taking the courses he needed to further his career.

Later, NASA developed and built the Mercury and Gemini modules at McDonnell Douglas. During that time, Jack was employed by NASA and part of the budding space program. NASA left Saint Louis and Jack chose to stay and was reassigned to the Aviation Systems Command Department of Defense. Jack finished his career at Melvin Price as US Army Troop Support Aviation Materials Readiness Command. Jack retired in 1989.

Upon retiring, Jack opened Garrett's bar and lounge. He hired local bands and would dance the night away as only Jack could do. Jack sold Garrett's after 10 years, but he didn't slow down. Jack stayed busy and didn't slow down until…the end. He will be missed.

Jack was a dedicated member of Alton VFW Post 1308. He volunteered with the Poppy campaign until he was no longer able. He was also a member of the Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leonard Garrett, Curtis Garrett and Gene Garrett; and two sisters, Kathryn Blackwell and Paula Smith.

Jack is survived by his former wife, Mary "Evelyn"(Roberts) Garrett; longtime companion, Debbie Neuhaus of Alton; four children, Jack D. (Shari) Garrett of San Diego, California, Sandi Arth of St. Louis, Sabrina (Jerry) Waters of Alton and Chad (Elizabeth) Garrett of Chesterfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Sean Garrett, Stephanie Garrett, Richard (Sarah) Pinkowski, Shelby Waters, Lucas Garrett, Abby Garrett, Courtney Garrett and Chelsey (Ben) Kloeppel; five great-grandchildren, Payton Petty, Killian Waters, Karsen Kloeppel, Shane Kloeppel and Ryan Kloeppel; one sister, Sharlyene (Bill) Govero of Cottage Hills, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be Tuesday, April 21 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.