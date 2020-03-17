CARROLLTON —Roscoe "Jack" Raymond Gibson, age 79, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. at St. John's Hospital.

He was born Sept. 1, 1940 in Missouri, to a Floyd and Ethel (Laird) Gibson. They both have preceded in him in death. Jack married the former Donna Myers Jan. 25, 1959. She passed away Feb. 5, 1993.

He then married Peggy Gibson who also preceded him in death. Aug. 18, 2019 he married Shirley(Maple)Johnson. She survives.

Jack was a laborer for the City of Edwardsville Street Department, retiring after many years, in1967 due to health reasons.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie and Mark Becker of Kampsville, Illinois; son, Wade Gibson and partner James Palmer of Kampsville; six grandchildren, Aaron Tucker of Kinkaid, Illinois, Angie Dennis of Granite City, Illinois, Cassie Blackwell of Troy, Illinois, Whitney Gibson of Kampsville, Britney Hayn of Kampsville and Jarrod Gibson of Michael; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Gibson of Jerseyville, Illinois, James Gibson of Tennessee, and Clinton Gibson of Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Chelmer Gibson.

A celebration of Jacks life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, 977 Lakeview Parkway Suite 140, Vernon Hills, Il 60061.

