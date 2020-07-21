1/
Jack Hammon
1931 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Jack F. Hammon, 89, died at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center in Alton, Illinoia.

Born July 16, 1931 in Winchester, Illinois, he was the son of William and Ethel (Franklin) Hammon.

Mr. Hammon served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 8 years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

He loved to hunt, fish, garden, and get together with all his family for the holidays. He retired as a control room operator for Illinois Power in Wood River, Illinois, after 43 years of service.

On April 26, 1952 he married the former Virginia Patton by Reverend J. Redford Wilson. She survives.

Also surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Garry Chapman of Alton; four grandchildren, Jason (Louise Haar-Chapman) Chapman, Josh (Molly) Chapman, Peter Grant, and Justin (Stephanie) Chapman; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Joe, Atticus, Tucker and Grayson Chapman; and a sister-in-law, Iota Hammon of Danville, Illinois.

Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Grant; and two brothers, Wayne Hammon and William "Tuck" Hammon.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to The Gideon's International.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
JUL
24
Burial
10:30 AM
Glasgow Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale Patton
Grandparent
July 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Richard Patton
