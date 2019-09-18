BETHALTO — Jack Julius Lenz, 92, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 10:05 p.m., at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Nov. 22, 1926 in Mediapolis, Iowa, the son of Charles and Maria (Oge) Lenz. On April 26, 1957 Jack married Virginia Ann Pare in East St. Louis. She preceded him in death in 2004.

He served his country in the United States Navy from 1945 until 1946 during WWII earning him a victory medal and an Asiatic Pacific medal.

Before moving to East St. Louis, Jack worked for the railroad. He then started working for Granite City Steel as a steel worker. He was a member of The Bethalto United Methodist Church for many years and helped to maintain the church's cemetery, Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery. He enjoyed working on stained glass projects, gardening, and doing things on his computer.

He is survived by his son, Darryl Lenz of Alton, Illinois; two sisters, Margaret Shafer of Monmouth, Illinois and Jane Stewart of Belleville, Illinois; a sister-in-law, Ellie Lewis of Nixa, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Elwyn Pare (Lorene) of Granite City, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virginia, two brothers, a half-brother, a half-sister and a sister-in-law.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery.

