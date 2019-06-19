PERKINS
GRANITE CITY — Jack Ray Perkins, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed into eternal life with his Savior at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Friday, June 21 from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the or to Holy Family Church and may be accepted at the funeral home