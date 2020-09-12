Jack Smith

O'FALLON, ILLINOIS — Jack H. Smith, Colonel, USAF (retired), age 84, of O'Fallon, Illinois, born July 3, 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois.

Jack grew up the big brother of two younger sisters, and the son of a master electrician. During WWII, his dad moved to where the work was; therefore, Jack and his family moved often throughout Jack's childhood.

He graduated from Miami Sr. High School, Miami, Florida, where he was President of the Exchange Club. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served 2 years before enrolling at the University of Miami where he served as Cadet Commanding Officer of his AFROTC Unit and graduated cum laude.

After college graduation, Jack's long and distinguished Air Force career began with his Undergraduate Pilot Training in 1961-62 at Moody AFB, Georgia. He was a C-130 Pilot, Instructor Pilot, and Forward Air Controller, and served in various leadership positions in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and at the Air Force Academy. Col. Smith served as the Air Attaché to Austria from 1984-88, where, as a Knight of Lazarus, he assisted in charity and support to the sick and homeless. His many awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.

Col. Smith's 35-year military career afforded many opportunities for his wife and children to travel to the Far East and Europe; for these opportunities, they are grateful. Jack was a member of the Kiwanis of O'Fallon, Ill., and he enjoyed snow skiing and spending time with his grandsons.

Surviving are his wife Jo-Anne "Jo," nee Bargdill Smith, whom he married June 6, 1958 in Miami, Florida; his son Steven Smith of O'Fallon, Illinois; daughter Laura (Victor) Stipes of Godfrey; his two grandsons Gregory Stipes of Monterey, California and Brandon Stipes of Alton; and his sister Nancy C. Smith of Pembroke Pines, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow H. and Mary Alice, nee McCurdy, Smith; and his sister Jill Klump.

Memorial donations are suggested to either Alzheimer's Association or to the Kiwanis Club of O'Fallon, Illinois. Sign the guest book or post a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

Visitation: The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Funeral: A procession will depart the funeral home at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, for a 12:30 p.m. Graveside Service, with military honors, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois.