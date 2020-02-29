ALTON — Jackaleen "Jackie" Pearl Dreon, 83, died at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born Sept. 3, 1936 in West Virginia. A loving wife, mother, grandma and great grandma; she married James W. Dreon.

She worked at O-I Glass Company, was a Beautician and volunteered as Foster Grandparent for the local school districts. She had a great love for God and her family.

Jackie is survived by her husband; her three children, Norma Lee Gansz (Sherry) of East Alton, Illinois, Tina L. Dreon of Bethalto, Illinois, and Antionette Terese Maddox (Keith) of Hartford, Illinois; along with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Pearl Mae Mathis, father James Kelly Mathis, sisters Billie Strowmatt, Geri Anne Muirhead and Jenny Copley.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the First Baptist Church of Fosterburg, Illinois, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Fosterburg.

Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services.

