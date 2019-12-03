EAST ALTON — Jackie Dale Kerr, 61, passed away 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Clinton, Illinois, on Oct. 19, 1958, he was the son of Doyle Elmer Kerr of Wood River, Illinois, and the late Bonnie (Walker) Kerr. He had been a welder for National Marine Services for 18 years and then for Mike's, Inc.

Surviving are a son, Jeremy Kerr (fiance Angel Arnold) of East Alton, Illinois; daughters, Brandy (Eric) Thatcher of Washington, Illinois, and Christy (Drew) Brumley of East Alton; eight grandchildren; and brothers, Kevin (Lisa) Kerr of Wood River and Mike (Nancy) Kerr of Bethalto, Illinois.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Private interment will be in Wanda Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.