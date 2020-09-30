GODFREY — Jackie Owen Nelson, Jr., 45, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Born April 4, 1975 in Wood River, Illinois, he was a son of Jackie Owen Nelson, Sr. and Lilly Marie "Lois" (Brandes) Nelson.

Jackie was a poet, writing many poems as well as several songs.

He was a sweet loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was one of the most loving, long suffering, patient, kind, gentle and funniest persons to know.

He looked out for those less fortunate than himself, giving away food and other necessities. He had a big heart of love for his family, personal PCA's who treated & loved him as their own brother.

He was a man of faith, loved going to church, traveling & spending time with family, BBQ's, loved fishing, going to the races, attending rock concerts, movies, loved football, three-wheeling and was an aficionado of music.

Survivors include his siblings, Vicki Marie (Clint) Graham of Bertram, Texas, Charlene Edwards of Godfrey, Illinois, Cindy Noble of Clayton, Missouri, Rick Nelson of Godfrey, Kini (Calvin) Johnson of Hardin, Illinois, and Jaclyn Nelson of Sterling Heights, Minnesota; and a multitude of nieces & nephews. He was so loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cheryl Charley; and two brothers, Fred "Kevin" Lewis and Kerry Charley.

The family will hold graveside services at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels, Illinois.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.