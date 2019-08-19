BETHALTO — Jacob Ronald Cathorall, 26, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at his home. He was born July 26, 1993 in Alton, Illinois to Mary Hilliard Cathorall and Ronald Cathorall.

Jacob attended Bethalto School District No. 8 and had a degree from Lewis and Clark College. He was employed by Amstead Rail in Granite City.

In his free time, Jacob enjoyed time on the computer, fishing and hunting morels.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Mary Cathorall of Bethalto; father, Ronald Cathorall of Wood River, Illinois; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Kasinger; uncles Sean Kasinger, Steve (Christy) Hilliard, and Mark Hilliard; aunts Linda Cathorall and Cynthia (Vern) Korinek; and cousins, Michael Cathorall, Megan Newingham, Emily Korinek, John Korinek, Will Korinek, Libby Kasinger, Lucas Kasinger, Eli Kasinger, Eve Kasinger, Zach Hilliard, Kelley Hilliard, Joel Hilliard, Jaime (Ryan) Goldman and Lisa Hilliard.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Millard and Vera Hilliard; paternal grandfather, Lowell Cathorall; and aunt, Lora Hilliard.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Cremation services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Teen Challenge St. Louis, P.O. Box 123, High Ridge, MO 63049 or email [email protected] or Amore Scholarship Fund.