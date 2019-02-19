JACOB POTTS

TROY — Jacob Ryan Potts, 23, passed away 11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 in Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Born in Alton on Oct. 19, 1995, he was the son of Susan (Harrison) Potts of Troy and the late Brian Potts.

Jacob had been a framing carpenter with Hansel Construction for three years.

In addition to his mother, surviving are his grandfather, Robert "Bob" Potts of Troy; and brother, Joshua Potts of Troy.

A Celebration of Life memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Danny Cox will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.