JACOB WINTER

BETHALTO — Jacob R. Winter, 22, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Jacob was born on Aug. 13, 1996 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Don and Laura R. (Wollberg) Winter.

Jacob was employed at True North Management Services as a cell tower worker. He also enjoyed playing hockey, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers and trout fishing.

Along with his parents, Jacob is survived by his paternal grandfather, Glennon Winter of St. Charles, Missouri; maternal grandparents, James and Rosemary (Donaldson) Wollberg of Alton, Illinois; two brothers and a sister, Alex, Matthew and Josie Winter all of Bethalto; his aunts and uncles, Greg and Sue Winter, Cheryl (Winter) Frager, James Wollberg, Jr., Steve and Donna Wollberg, Janice and Joe McGregor, Kathy and Jim Patterson, Tom and Peggy Wollberg and Teresa and Drew Johnson; his girlfriend, Mikayla Spano; and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mardy (Cowell) Winter.

Jacob, known to his friends as "Curly", was a smart, generous, hard-working young man with a contagious smile and a heart of gold. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who love him.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24 from 4-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be on Thursday, July 25 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com