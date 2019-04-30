JACKIE ATKINSON

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Beloved mother and grandmother Jacqueline "Jackie" Atkinson, 86, died peacefully at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

She was born Aug. 2, 1932 in Piasa, Illinois the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Scoggins) McCoy. She was preceded in death last year by her cherished husband of nearly 60 years, James Atkinson.

Jackie worked for Ozark Airlines, JC Penney, and as a bookkeeper for the Rosewood Heights Improvement Association for many years. She was a member of Sanford Avenue Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher. Known for her kindness, her steadfast devotion to God and His Word, her Christ-like love for others, and her famously delicious chocolate chip cookies, Jackie enjoyed gardening, crafting, music, and studying the Scriptures. She was happiest when surrounded by family, and they were happiest when in her presence.

Jackie is survived by one daughter, Julie Paul (Lynn) of Godfrey, Illinois, one son, Jim Atkinson of East Alton, Illinois, and three grandchildren, Erika Paul of Alton, Illinois, Trevor Paul of Brooklyn, New York, and Hannah Williams (Lucas) of Ft. Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gene McCoy, and one sister, Charlotte Beyer.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Dan Bowers will officiate. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Sanford Avenue Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com